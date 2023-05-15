close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan says he will endorse only Kilicdaroglu in the runoff

Reuters
Turkey

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Recep Tayyip Erdogan led comfortably on Monday after the first round of Turkey’s presidential election, with his rival facing an uphill struggle to prevent the president extending his rule into a third decade in a runoff vote on May 28. Turkish assets weakened on the news, which showed Erdogan just below the 50 per cent threshold needed to avoid sending the Nato-member country to a second round of a presidential election viewed as passing judgment on his autocratic rule.
 
Erdogan’s People’s Alliance, comprising his Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist partners, also appeared set to win a majority in the new parliament with 321 of the 600 seats, further boosting his chances in the runoff.
“The winner has undoubtedly been our country,” Erdogan said in a speech to cheering supporters at the AKP headquarters in the capital Ankara overnight.
 
With 99 per cent of ballot boxes counted in the presidential vote, Erdogan led with 49.4 and his main opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 44.96 per cent, High Election Board chairman Ahmet Yener told reporters. Turnout was a very high 88.8 per cent.

Further boosting Erdogan’s hopes, nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan, who placed third in Sunday’s election, said he would only endorse Kilicdaroglu in the runoff if the latter ruled out any concessions to a pro-Kurdish party, parliament’s third largest. That party backs Kilicdaroglu but is accused of ties to Kurdish militants, which it denies.
 
The 2.8 million voters who backed Ogan in the first round will be crucial for Kilicdaroglu if he is to defeat Erdogan.

Also Read

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Putin may attend nuclear power plant inauguration in Turkey: Report

Rising toll makes earthquake deadliest in Turkey's modern history

Turkish President Erdogan tells Sweden: Don't expect support for Nato bid

Next round of talks for India-UK trade agreement to be held in June

With Turkiye's presidential election going to a runoff, what comes next?

British PM Sunak welcomes Ukraine President Zelenskyy on surprise visit

Musk loses appeal of 'Twitter sitter' dispute with SEC over Tesla posts

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal wins EU's approval

Opinion polls had shown Erdogan trailing Kilicdaroglu, but the outcome suggested that the president and his AK Party were able to rally conservative voters despite a cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation.
 
Kilicdaroglu, head of a six-party alliance, vowed to prevail in the runoff and accused Erdogan’s party of interfering with the counting and reporting of results. He called on his supporters to be patient.
 
“We are sad, we are depressed about the whole situation. We expected different results,” said commuter Volkan Atilgan as he sat near a ferry station in Istanbul. 
Topics : Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

First Published: May 15 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What lies ahead for Thailand after dramatic opposition election win?

Thailand
2 min read

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Turkey
2 min read
Premium

Governing RBI

Book cover
5 min read
Premium

Basis for penalty in competition law

Illustration
5 min read

IIFCL's net profit doubles to highest ever of Rs 1,076 crore in FY23

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: New Karnataka CM will be announced in coming 24 hrs, say reports

Congress
6 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon