Pakistan solider killed, 11 wounded in firing by Afghan Taliban forces

Pakistan solider killed, 11 wounded in firing by Afghan Taliban forces

According to defence sources, the Afghan troops resorted to unprovoked fire on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district on Saturday morning

pakistan Flag

Pakistani forces retaliated, inflicting significant losses on the other side as seven to eight personnel of the Afghan forces were killed in the exchange of fire, sources added | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

A Pakistan paramilitary soldier has been killed and 11 others injured in firing by the Afghan Taliban forces at the border posts of Pakistan troops, days after strikes by Pakistan targeted the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants.

According to defence sources, the Afghan troops resorted to unprovoked fire on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district on Saturday morning.

They fired at posts in Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha and Tari Mengal areas using both light and heavy weaponry, sources said.

Pakistani forces retaliated, inflicting significant losses on the other side as seven to eight personnel of the Afghan forces were killed in the exchange of fire, sources added.

 

However, in the fire exchange, a Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier was killed and 11 others were injured.

The incident of firing occurred days after Pakistan targeted terrorist positions in Paktika province of Afghanistan to punish the banned TTP militants, allegedly using Afghan soil to train and attack Pakistan.

The Saturday attack came after militants made an infiltration attempt on Friday night, using the posts controlled by the Afghan Taliban to cross into Pakistani territory, but the attempt was thwarted.

The firing was effectively responded to and there are confirmed reports of heavy losses on the Afghan side with over 15 militants killed and many others wounded, according to sources.

Reportedly, the Afghan forces abandoned their posts and left the area after the incident.

Relations between Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan have deteriorated gradually since they came to power in 2021 because the latter allegedly failed to rein in the TTP rebels who have increased attacks on the Pakistani forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Afghanistan Death toll

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

