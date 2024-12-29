Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 10:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Video: Moment when plane with 181 onboard crashed at South Korea airport

Video: Moment when plane with 181 onboard crashed at South Korea airport

Footage showed the plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall

jeju air flight crash

The plane skidding across the airstrip and crashed into a concrete wall on the outskirts of the airport. (Screengrab/X)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Jeju Air passenger plane with 181 people onboard burst into flames Sunday after it skid off a runway at an airport in South Korea's Muan. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, all but two people reportedly survivded the crash.
 
According to the agency, the Jeju Air flight 7C2216 was carrying 175 passengers and six crew. The plane was returning from Bangkok and its passengers include two Thai nationals.
 
Videos shared by local news channels showed the plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the airport. 
 

Also Read

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani, US officials suggest weapons fire may have hit crashed plane

Azerbaijan

Ukrainian attack was underway before Azerbaijani plane crash, says Russia

Azerbaijan

Russia's air defence likely caused Azerbaijan plane crash: Aviation experts

Azerbaijan

Bird strike, Russian missiles among Azerbaijan plane crash conspiracies

flight

Toll hits 38 in Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau

       
According to Yonhap, firefighting authorities said that except the two rescued from the accident, all the missing people are presumed to have been killed.  South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who was named interim leader of the country after the previous acting president was impeached, has ordered an all-out rescue effort.
 
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed condolences to the families of those affected. In a post on X, Paetongtarn said she had ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance immediately.
 

South Korea's deadliest aviation disasters

 
The Jeju Air plane incident is among the deadliest disasters in South Korea's aviation history. In 1997, an Korean Airline plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people on board.  (With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

Plane veers off runway, burst into flames at South Korea airport; 85 dead

train

15 hurt in Florida after train hits fire truck that drove onto tracks

China Taiwan

Taiwan reports 5 Chinese aircraft, naval vessels around its territory

Israel Flag, Israel

IDF claims to have arrested 240 terrorists in operation at Gaza hospital

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

Syria's embassy suspends services as Lebanon hands over its army officers

Topics : plane crash airplane crash South Korea Thailand Aviation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon