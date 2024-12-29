Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 07:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan reports 5 Chinese aircraft, naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan reports 5 Chinese aircraft, naval vessels around its territory

Military activity was also reported on Saturday when seven Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were around its territory

China Taiwan

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence took to X to share the opening of New Barracks of the ROC Armed FoArmy Airborne Training Center | Representative image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday reported the presence of five Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating near the island.

In a post shared on X, the MND stated, "Five PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Three of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Military activity was also reported on Saturday when seven Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were around its territory.

"7 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

 

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence took to X to share the opening of New Barracks of the ROC Armed FoArmy Airborne Training Center. It noted that with next generation training methods and gear, the base would equip the army paratroopers and special warfare warriors to enhance their combat capabilities.

Also Read

AI chips

Taiwan's science ministry warns chip, AI funding cuts could impact tech

A man walks past a display of the Nikkei average and other market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

Taiwan outpaces Asia-Pacific markets with over 30% jump in 2024; what next?

China Taiwan

Taiwan reports five Chinese naval vessels operating near its territory

Uber

Taiwan blocks Uber's $950 million purchase of Delivery Hero's Foodpanda

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Recently, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance towards Taiwan and said that "China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple societies.

"He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030. Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies.

"The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace. However, China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

IDF claims to have arrested 240 terrorists in operation at Gaza hospital

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

Syria's embassy suspends services as Lebanon hands over its army officers

Israel, Hezbollah

Military base disguised as village: IDF uncovers Hezbollah's hidden arsenal

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump sides with Musk in debate over foreign workers roiling supporters

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel detains director of one of Gaza's last functioning hospitals

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon