Video: Air Canada plane catches fire during touchdown, skids off runway

Video: Air Canada plane catches fire during touchdown, skids off runway

In a statement, the airport said an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines arriving from St John's experienced an incident upon landing

Air Canada Express plane fire

The plane skid down the runway and part of it caught fire. (Photo: Screengrab)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air Canada Express plane caught fire during landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday. Videos on social media showed the plane skidding down the runway and part of it catching fire.
 
In a statement, the airport said an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines arriving from St John’s experienced an incident upon landing. 
 
Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the plane experienced a "suspected landing gear issue" after arrival, according to Globe and Mail. The aircraft was unable to reach the terminal and the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus.
 

India vs Australia Live streaming today at MCG

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 4: Australia nine down, lead crosses 300

 
The flight operations at the airport were temporarily suspended while waiting for clearance that airfield operations could continue.
 
A passengers told CBC News that one of the plane's tires did not deploy properly upon landing.
 
"The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud — what almost sounded like a crash sound — as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," the passenger said.
 
"The plane shook quite a bit and we started seeing fire on the left side of the plane and smoke started coming in the windows," she added.
 
In a separate incident, a passenger plane with 181 people onboard skid off a runway at South Korea's Muan International Airport and burst into flames. According to latest reports, at least 94 people have been confirmed dead.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Air Canada plane crash aircraft crashes Airplanes Canada BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

