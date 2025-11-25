Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan to export 100K tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, marking record trade

Pakistan to export 100K tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, marking record trade

A leading rice exporter said that if trade increased with Bangladesh, it would be good for business as rice exports had fallen 28 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26

The first Batch of 50,000 tonnes of rice was exported after both countries began government-level trade with rice imports in February this year | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Karachi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is set to export 1,00,000 tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, highlighting the improved trade relations between the two countries since the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina last year in August.

The tender for the same was issued by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) last week, a TCP official said.

This is the highest consignment of rice to Bangladesh from Pakistan to date.

The first Batch of 50,000 tonnes of rice was exported after both countries began government-level trade with rice imports in February this year.

A leading rice exporter said that if trade increased with Bangladesh, it would be good for business as rice exports had fallen 28 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

 

It is because of the many barriers we face from the government, which complicates the entire process, Waqar Ahmed, who runs his own rice mills in Punjab province, said.

He added that the reasons for the decline were the resumption of rice exports by India last year, and the removal of the basmati minimum export price by the government and zero-rate rice exports.

Pakistani exporters have been competing well with India since last year, and we have opportunities to increase rice exports notably in the American market because of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on Indian goods, including Basmati rice," said Waqar.

The deadline for the tender issued is November 28, and certain conditions have been imposed by the Pakistani government regarding the quality of the rice and the minimum quantity allowed for the submission of the bid.

The TCP has stated that the rice must be available for shipment within 45 days after the contract award.

The new caretaker government under Muhammad Yunus has been more proactive in improving relations with Pakistan and has emphasised increasing trade between the two countries.

During the Joint Economic Commission held in Dhaka in October 2025, the Pakistani government also offered Bangladesh the use of the Karachi Port Trust to increase its trade with other regional countries, including Central Asian states and China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

