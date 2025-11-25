Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan kill 10, injure 4 says Afghan Govt

Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan kill 10, injure 4 says Afghan Govt

Air strikes also occurred in Kunar and Paktika, where four civilians were injured

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Earlier, a Pakistani diplomat met a senior Afghan governor in Jalalabad, marking the first high-level contact between the two sides in months amid rising security concerns | Image: Canva/Free

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani bombing in Afghanistan on Monday night resulted in the death of nine children and one adult, Afghanistan's Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the spokesperson said, "Last night at around 12 o'clock in the Gorbuz district of Khost province, in the Mughalgai area, the Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident, Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir. As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls)"

In a subsequent post the spokesoreson said that one woman was killed, and her house was destroyed. Air strikes also occurred in Kunar and Paktika, where four civilians were injured, he said.

 

Former US Envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad gave a call for realistic diplomacy and shared that there are reports of a Turkish delegation to visit Islamabad and Kabul to push for an agreement between the countries so as to prevent the use of territories for threatening security.

Signficantly, he lauded the initiative and mentioned that the agreement could result in the establishment of an operation or monitoring office based in Ankara and staffed by officials from Turkiye, Qatar, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Khalilzad wrote on X, "There are reports of multiple attacks by Pakistan in Afghanistan's Khost, Kunar, and Paktika provinces tonight. According to Initial report in Khost's Mughulgai area 9 children and one woman were killed. In Kunar and Paktika initial reports allege 4 civilians were injured. I condemn these attacks. My condolences to those who lost loved ones. The killing of civilians and risking a broader war is not the answer to the problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Patient and realistic diplomacy is a much better option. There are reports that a senior Turkish delegation will visit Islamabad and perhaps Kabul soon to push for an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan not to allow their territories to be used by groups or individuals to threaten the security of each other. The agreement could include the establishment of an operation or monitoring office perhaps based in Ankara and staffed by officials from #Turkiye, #Qatar, #Afghanistan and #Pakistan. This center could not only monitor but also problem-solve when allegations or reports of violations are received. I applaud this initiative and call on both Afghanistan and Pakistan to cooperate with this initiative."

Earlier, a Pakistani diplomat met a senior Afghan governor in Jalalabad, marking the first high-level contact between the two sides in months amid rising security concerns in the region, Dawn reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apple

Apple cuts dozens of sales roles globally as it streamlines operations

Cyclon, Tornado, Remal Cyclon, Remal

Tornado tears through Harris County, damaging over 100 homes in Texas

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia strikes homes and energy sites in Kyiv despite US peace push

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump takes key step toward terrorism label for Muslim Brotherhood

Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington on March 9

Trump admin fights attempt to get Elon Musk's testimony in DOGE case

Topics : Taliban Pakistan Pakistan army Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon