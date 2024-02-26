Sensex (    %)
                        
Palestinian PM submits govt's resignation in a bid to usher reforms

President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation, tendered Monday

Mohammed Shtayyeh

Mohammed Shtayyeh | Photo: Wikipedia

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to US-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority.
President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation, tendered Monday.
But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.
The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. But many obstacles remain to making that vision a reality.

Topics : palestine Palestine refugees US government Israel-Palestine

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

