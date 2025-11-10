Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Paris court to rule on former President Sarkozy's bid for early release

Paris court to rule on former President Sarkozy's bid for early release

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a plot linked to the former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi

Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy, 70, became the first former French head of state in modern times to be sent behind bars after his conviction on Sept. 25 | Image: Bloomberg

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Paris court is deciding on Monday whether to release former French President Nicolas Sarkozy from prison, less than three weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

Sarkozy, 70, became the first former French head of state in modern times to be sent behind bars after his conviction on Sept. 25. He was jailed on Oct. 21 pending appeal but immediately filed for early release.

Under French law, detention before an appeal ruling is supposed to be exceptional. Judges will weigh whether Sarkozy presents a flight risk, might pressure witnesses, or could obstruct justice.

 

If the request is granted, Sarkozy could leave Paris' La Sante prison within hours under judicial supervision.

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a plot linked to the former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Sarkozy also faces separate proceedings, including a Nov. 26 ruling by France's highest court over illegal financing of his failed 2012 reelection bid, and an ongoing investigation into alleged witness tampering in the Libya case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

tim davie, bbc, resignation

BBC's top bosses resign over Trump documentary row: All that happened

Syria-US, US, Syria flag

Trump hosts Syria's interim Prez Al-Sharaa in landmark White House visit

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

US, China suspend mutual shipping probes as trade talks ease tensions

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

COP30 starts with call for faster action, more togetherness, but without US

boat capsized, boat

Nine missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes off South Korea coast

Topics : Nicolas Sarkozy France prison Paris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon