Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nine missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes off South Korea coast

Nine missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes off South Korea coast

South Korea's Coast Guard said two crew members were rescued by a nearby cargo vessel after their boat capsized about 150 kilometres southwest of Eocheong island, off the port city of Gunsan

boat capsized, boat

Patrol vessels and aircraft were continuing to search for the missing | Image: Shutterstock

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean rescue workers were searching Monday for nine missing crew members after a Chinese fishing boat capsized off the country's southwestern coast.

South Korea's Coast Guard said two crew members were rescued by a nearby cargo vessel after their boat capsized about 150 kilometres southwest of Eocheong island, off the port city of Gunsan.

Patrol vessels and aircraft were continuing to search for the missing.

The accident came a day after South Korean officials responded to the capsizing of another Chinese fishing boat in international waters about 80 kilometres west of South Korea's southwestern Gageo island, which killed at least two crew members.

 

South Korean officials rescued six others from that boat and were continuing their search for three missing crew members on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Typhoon KajikiTyphoon Kajiki, Vietnam, typhoon

Two dead as Typhoon Fung-wong moves from Philippines; 1.4 mn left displaced

US senate, White house, United states

US Senate advances plan to end govt shutdown after some democrats agree

Donald Trump, Trump

'People against tariffs are fools': Trump vows $2,000 payout for Americans

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie being honoured with Dayton Peace Prize lifetime award

Trump called Anwar “a very good man.”

Malaysia regains its momentum, but questions remain over durability

Topics : China South Korea Boat fishing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesLenskart Listing LIVEStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart Share PriceQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon