close
Sensex (0.54%)
65867.09 + 354.70
Nifty (0.56%)
19621.80 + 109.45
Nifty Midcap (1.07%)
40168.40 + 423.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.88%)
5860.30 + 50.95
Nifty Bank (0.48%)
44098.75 + 212.25
Heatmap

Peace only option to resolve political differences: Taiwan Prez on Beijing

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been increasingly sending ships and warplanes across the Taiwan Strait in an effort to intimidate the population of 23 mn

Photo: iStock

Photo: iStock

AP Taipei
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Peace between Taiwan and China is the only option, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday, while strongly asserting the self-governing island's defences against Beijing's threats to invade.
Tsai said in a National Day address that the international community views stability in the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable component of global security and prosperity.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been increasingly sending ships and warplanes across the Taiwan Strait in an effort to intimidate the population of 23 million, who strongly favour the status-quo of de-facto independence.
Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party will seek to maintain power in elections next year against the Nationalists, who officially support unification between the sides that divided amid civil war in 1949.
"Let me reiterate that peace is the only option across the Taiwan Strait," said Tsai, who will step down after two terms in office. Maintaining the status quo, as the largest common denominator for all sides, is the critical key to ensuring peace.
Neither side can unilaterally change the status quo. Differences across the strait must be resolved peacefully, Tsai said.

Also Read

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Taiwanese defence ministry spots 38 Chinese warplanes, 6 vessels nearby

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

No weapons exports to parties in Ukraine conflict: China Foreign Minister

'The Guest', 'cat with nine lives': Who is Mohammed Deif of Hamas?

Hamas' attack prompts S Korea to consider pausing military agreement

Humanitarian aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Hong Kong eyes stronger economic, trade ties with Thailand to expand role

Hamas outmaneuvered Israel's surveillance prowess by simply going dark

Tsai also referred to Taiwan's recent launch of a home-built submarine as a major breakthrough in efforts to re-energize the domestic arms industry.
We took a big step forward in our national defence self-sufficiency and further enhanced the asymmetric capabilities of our military, she said.
The ceremonies with marching bands from Taiwan, Japan and the U.S. also underscored Taiwan's split personality as a self-governing democracy whose national symbols and state institutions were founded on mainland China after the Manchu Qing dynasty was overthrown in 1911. The Chinese Nationalist Party under Chiang Kai-shek moved the government to Taiwan in 1949 following the takeover of mainland China by the Communist Party under Mao Zedong following a years-long bloody civil war.
Now in the opposition, the Nationalists continue to support China's goal of eventual unification between the sides. Former president and party leader Ma Ying-jeou and other Nationalist politicians boycotted this year's ceremonies because the government used the term Taiwan rather than the official name of the Republic of China in English references to the occasion.
China cut off most communications with Tsai's government shortly after she took office in 2016. Vice President William Lai is favoured to win the presidential election, potentially laying the groundwork for further tensions between the sides, which retain close economic and cultural ties despite the massive gap between Beijing's authoritarian one-party system and Taiwan's robust democracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Beijing

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchCMF by Nothing Buds Pro review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon