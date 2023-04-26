close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

President Xi Jinping's government has flown fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan in increasing numbers and fired missiles into the sea in an attempt to intimidate the island

AP Taipei
Photo: iStock

Photo: iStock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China warned against continued U.S.-Taiwan cooperation Wednesday, responding to reports that the U.S. military was sending officers to help train Taiwan's counterparts and that a delegation of defense contractors would visiting the self-ruled island next week.

We resolutely oppose the U.S. having any form of official or military contact with China's Taiwan region, Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a weekly press briefing in Beijing.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. Taiwan never has been part of the People's Republic of China, but the Communist Party says it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

President Xi Jinping's government has flown fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan in increasing numbers and fired missiles into the sea in an attempt to intimidate the island.

Taiwanese media reported this month that the U.S. had sent 200 military personnel, mostly Marines, to help train Taiwan troops. Taiwan's Defense Ministry has neither denied nor confirmed the report.

Meanwhile, a delegation of around 25 defense contractors is visiting the island next week, hosted by the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council. Nikkei Asia reported that the weapons manufacturers will discuss joint production of drones and ammunition in Taiwan.

Also Read

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US in response to meet

US Navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China's exercises

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hrs to display force

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

China no longer comfortable with status quo on Taiwan: Antony Blinken

European Union agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions

India unlikely to look at Russia as secure friend: Congressman Ro Khanna

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Microsoft reports $53 bn in sales up 7%, net income up amid AI push

Ukraine sets up tech cluster to boost military capability with drones

U.S. defense contractors intentionally provoke confrontation between the two sides, taking the opportunity to make a profit," Zhu said. She accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which has been in power for six years, of colluding with the U.S. to press for the island's formal independence.

The U.S. doesn't formally recognize the Taiwan government but is Taipei's most vital provider of weapons and other security assistance as well as political support. China has turned up the heat by sending fighter jets and navy vessels near the island on a near daily basis, especially in response to political meetings between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Earlier this month, China held large-scale military exercises simulating a strike on key targets in Taiwan in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US China trade war Taiwan

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Money-market managers rebrand almost $1 trn of funds in form of ESG

Pine trees, ESG, trees
4 min read

Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

Rishabh Pant scored blistering 96 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in Mohali Test. Photo: @ICC
2 min read

Delhi HC issues notice in Google's appeal against single judge order

Delhi High Court
8 min read

Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka

Rajnath Singh
2 min read

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

Photo: iStock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

LIVE: 10 security staff, 1 civilian killed in maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Photo: ANI
1 min read

US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears

US flag, US, united states
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon