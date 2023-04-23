close

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

The State Department has suspended operations at the embassy due to the dire security situation. It was not clear when the embassy might resume functioning

AP Washington
Sudan clashes

Sudan clashes

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
US troops are carrying out a precarious evacuation of American embassy staffers in the African nation of Sudan, shuttering the US embassy there as fighting rages for a ninth day, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Biden ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier on Saturday from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission.

The evacuation order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans. US forces were airliftng them from a landing zone at the embassy to an unspecified location.

The State Department has suspended operations at the embassy due to the dire security situation. It was not clear when the embassy might resume functioning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US politics South Sudan attack Sudan

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

Business Standard
