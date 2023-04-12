'Planet killer' asteroid to soon cross Earth's orbit, but poses no threat

2012 KY3, a Near-Earth Object (NEO), is about half a kilometre to slightly more than a kilometre in size.

A large "planet-killer" asteroid is expected to pass close to Earth's orbit, but it poses no threat. Asteroid 436774 (2012 KY3), also known as 2012 KY3, will pass Earth on April 13 at a distance of 4,784,139 kilometres on its way around the Sun.