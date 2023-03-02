India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Double blow for AUS, Green departs

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score, Day 2 Live



The third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has become exciting on the very second day itself. Like the last two Tests of the series, this one too seems to be not lasting more than three days as India have already got bowled out and the Aussies have lost four wickets as well.

Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green will begin the proceedings for the Aussies as they are the men not out. For India, the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel will play a crucial role once again as the pitch is proving to be a nightmare for the batters. Jadeja has already picked up four wickets.

While the Aussies would look to add at least 100 more runs to their total, and his bowlers would try and restrict the visitors to as low a score as possible.

India Playing 11

(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

