US shootings: Footage shows how cops brought down shooter who killed 5

Five people were killed and eight others sustained injuries on Monday, April 10, after a 25-year-old man started firing at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, United States of America. The gunman carried an AR-15-style rifle and was livestreaming the attack. He was killed by police forces after an exchange of fire.

The police have identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon. He had told at least one person that he was suicidal and planning the rampage at Old National Bank. He had purchased his weapon legally from a dealership last week, a New York Times report said. There was little clarity about the motive for the shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department released the body camera footage of the incident on Tuesday, which showed two officers reaching the bank in their squad car on Monday morning. The footage shows a quick initial fire exchange in which an officer gets hurt. Later, the assailant was brought down.



The released footage is a nine-minute video that has portions that are blurred. It shows a quick initial gun battle. Officer Nickolas Wilt was part of the operation and had graduated from the police academy weeks earlier. He was injured and was supported by his training officer, Cory Galloway, who fired a hail of bullets and brought the assailant down.





LMPD Body Camera video from 333 E. Main St. on 4-10-23. https://t.co/55VdcfIXGM #LMPD

The police said that it took them a total of nine minutes from the first reports of gunfire until the gunman was killed.

All five victims killed by the shooter were Old National Bank employees. The shooter, Mr Sturgeon, was a graduate of the University of Alabama who described himself on LinkedIn as a "syndications associate and portfolio banker."



