Taiwan ruling party taps vice-president for closely-watched election





Lai Ching-te’s mother was bitterly disappointed when the Harvard-educated doctor told her in the 1990s that he was giving up his medical career to enter politics.

She might forgive him now: As Taiwan's vice president, Lai was confirmed Wednesday as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in next year's presidential election, a vote being watched more closely than ever from Washington to Beijing. By Samson Ellis and Betty Hou



Lai addressed the threat posed by China in a speech in Taipei following his nomination Wednesday. With US-China tensions increasingly centered around Taiwan, the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own, the winner of the January 2024 election will immediately step into a role that could determine the trajectory of geopolitics and the global economy for years to come.



“To avoid war, we must prepare for war,” he added. “China needs to know that if it launches a war against Taiwan, Taiwan will suffer the most direct damage, but China would not be able to bear the global disaster it would cause, so Beijing has to be cautious,” he said.

Stronger Bonds

Since taking office in 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen’s rejection of the idea that Taiwan is just a part of China often drew criticism from an increasingly aggressive Beijing while earning the praise of policymakers from both parties in Washington. Tsai’s recent stops in the US, where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and was feted at an awards ceremony in New York, underscore the growing strength of US-Taiwan relations.



But the US also has uneasy memories of a previous Taiwanese president, Chen Shui-bian, who frayed nerves in Washington with his unpredictable rhetoric and more robust push to cement Taiwan’s de facto independence. “I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime,” McCarthy told reporters after the meeting, held at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.





Photo: Bloomberg Lai, 63, reiterated in Wednesday’s speech that he shares the same stance on Taiwan’s political status as Tsai, arguing that the island is already an independent — although largely unrecognized — country and that there is no need to declare independence, he has generated concern with some of his past comments.

During his time as premier in 2017, he described himself as a worker for Taiwan’s independence. It appears to be a long-held view. During a visit to Shanghai’s Fudan University in 2014, when he was the mayor of Tainan city, he said independence was a consensus view in Taiwanese society.



“Accidental” Politician Not surprisingly, China has been critical of Lai’s views. In 2019, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office described his pro-independence comments as “arrogant,” saying they “aim to fire-up cross-strait confrontation and endanger the peaceful status on the Taiwan Straits.” The office’s then-spokesperson, Ma Xiaoguang, said Lai’s actions had “completely torn the fake mask off the DPP”.



“This is not just an election tactic,” said Kuo Kuo-wen, a DPP lawmaker known for his close ties with Lai, in an interview. “It reflects that Lai has learned the reality of Taiwan’s international position and the stakes of geopolitical tensions.” Lai and his supporters say his previous, more-outspoken rhetoric is a thing of the past and that he has grown as a political leader.



Jump Into Politics It’s still unclear who Lai could face in January’s vote. The opposition Kuomintang, which favors closer ties with China, has yet to decide on their candidate but says it will do so by the end of June. Currently, Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih are the main hopefuls, according to opinion polls. KMT Chairman Eric Chu has indicated he doesn’t intend to run in the election but he remains a possible outside contender.



Lai’s politics and views on Taiwan were shaped by his upbringing. He was born in 1959 into a mining family on the coast of northern Taiwan just outside Taipei. His mother raised him and his five siblings alone after his father died when he was just two years old.

His mother played a key role in his life and career choices, according to an authorized biography. He studied hard to become a doctor, getting a masters degree in public health from Harvard University, in line with his mother’s aspirations for him. Lai’s politics and views on Taiwan were shaped by his upbringing. He was born in 1959 into a mining family on the coast of northern Taiwan just outside Taipei. His mother raised him and his five siblings alone after his father died when he was just two years old.



Lai decided to run to be Tainan’s representative in the now-abolished National Assembly in 1996. His mother vigorously opposed his decision to enter politics, only relenting when she determined he had little chance of winning and would be forced to return to medicine. He then defied his mother’s wishes when deciding to ditch his medical career in favor of politics in the mid-1990s. In his official biography, he describes how he was motivated to stand up for Taiwan during the Third Cross-Strait Crisis, when China fired missiles into the sea around the island in 1995 and 1996. His dissatisfaction with the KMT, which had ruled Taiwan since the 1940s, was another motivating factor, he said.



As mayor, he earned a reputation for integrity. On official trips to Taipei, he would stay at his family’s older, modest home rather than seek out fancier lodging. He doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol and is seen as less social than many grassroots politicians. He’s also renowned for his memory — giving speeches without notes — and for spending time studying US, Japanese and Chinese politics. She was wrong: Lai won, launching what would become a successful political career that he describes as “an accidental journey.” He later won a seat in Taiwan’s legislature and then became mayor of the southern city of Tainan in 2010.

2020 Challenge

On the basis of his favorable poll ratings and reputation as a competent administrator in Tainan, Lai was tapped to serve as premier under Tsai between 2017 and 2019.



People familiar with the situation say there is no lingering animosity between the two now and described them as having a professional and respectful relationship. That relationship fractured in 2019 when Lai quit his post to challenge Tsai for the DPP’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Tsai ended up easily beating Lai in the party primary before extending an olive branch by making him vice president for her second term.



But China looms over it all. As for how government policy would change under a possible President Lai, people close to him insist he will not deviate from Tsai’s current course of strengthening ties with Taiwan’s major democratic partners, such as the US, Japan and Europe. His recent speeches as vice president also reveal a concern about sustainability and Taiwan’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Taiwan is at a critical moment of survival and development,” Lai wrote in a Facebook post in March, when he registered to be a presidential candidate. “We must continue to strengthen Taiwan, uphold democratic values, and ensure Taiwan’s security.”