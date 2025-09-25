Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Karki vows stern action over deaths in Nepal's Gen Z protest clashes

PM Karki vows stern action over deaths in Nepal's Gen Z protest clashes

Sushila Karki

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday said that the government is committed to taking stern action against those responsible for the death of 74 people, including students, during the Gen Z protests.

In her first televised address to the nation after assuming the post of caretaker Prime Minister, Karki said the government has already started work related to conducting the Parliamentary election on March 5, as per the mandate given to the government.

She called on all sections of the society to cooperate in maintaining a law and order situation and creating a conducive environment for conducting free, fair and impartial elections.

 

PM Karki made it clear that the present government is not mandated to amend the constitution and to alter the system of governance.

Those things will be decided by the new Parliament through the constitutional process, she added.

Amendment to the constitution and a change in the system of governance were among the demands of the Gen Z protesters.

She said that the government is committed to ending corruption, ensuring good governance and improving the service delivery as per the expectations of the people.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following violent protests by youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

