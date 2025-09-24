Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BJP alleges Ladakh protest part of Congress' plot to create unrest in India

BJP alleges Ladakh protest part of Congress' plot to create unrest in India

Showing pictures of the incident, the BJP leader said that Congress' Stanzing Sepang, who is the councillor from Upper Leh ward, provoked the youth

Sambit Patra, sambit

"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the violence in Ladakh was a part of the Congress' nefarious design to create situations in the country which were witnessed in Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines under a nefarious design.

The ruling party's charge came after the movement for the demand of statehood to Ladakh and the Union Territory's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh, killing four people and injuring at least 45, including 22 police personnel.

"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters at the party headquarters here.

 

"The Congress has a nefarious design. It's Congress' conspiracy. 'Bharat tere tukde honge Inshallah, Inshallah' is the Congress' main line This is Rahul Gandhi's plan with George Soros. Since they cannot win through the people, they conspire to break the country," he charged.

"Rahul Gandhi repeatedly incites youth to create conditions like those that occurred in Bangladesh and Nepal, and are happening now in the Philippines, to bring similar circumstances to India," he said, asking , "What kind of leadership is this for the Congress?"  Patra asked the Congress and Gandhi to bear in mind that such efforts will not succeed in India.

Also Read

leh protests

4 dead as Ladakh Sixth Schedule protests turn violent; BJP office torched

Lamayuru Ladakh, mountains, Ladakh, Union territory

Ladakh witnessing unprecedented growth with focus on modern governance: L-G

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body begin fast demanding Ladakh statehood

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Army carries out rescue operation for South Korean nationals in Ladakh

flights, planes

Flight operations to Leh affected due to bad weather: Delhi Airport

"Bharatvarsha is a civilisation of thousands of years. People of the country will have the ability to distinguish between good and bad. The people know what their prime minister and his government are doing for them. They know what the situation was before 2014 and what it is there today," he said.

"Today, we are a bright spot in the world. Even the greatest leaders recognise India's strength globally. With a 7.8 per cent growth rate, we are advancing today. They should know that the people of the country know everything. If you try to break the country, the people will respond," he added.

Showing pictures of the incident, the BJP leader said that Congress' Stanzing Sepang, who is the councillor from Upper Leh ward, provoked the youth.

"He can be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office He is the main instigator. Several pictures have emerged," Patra said  Patra also slammed Gandhi for raising the issue of a ban on caste-based protests in Uttar Pradesh and asked him to refrain from making such "provocative" remarks.

"It was quite surprising to see Rahul Gandhi saying, 'you see, what's happening in UP? You won't be allowed to protest on the basis of caste'. It is beyond comprehension that on one hand, Rahul Gandhi's father used to talk about a casteless society, while on the other, Rahul Gandhi today says that protests should happen on the basis of caste," he charged.

"The question arises, when the poor are being given their rights within the framework of the Constitution, then why should there be protests in the country?" he said.

Such "inflammatory" statements by Gandhi are "inappropriate" for the nation and should be avoided, he said.

"No matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, 'Nepo kids' will remain 'Nepo kids' and will never be liked by any generation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi reviews eight major projects worth ₹65,000 crore across India

BMC

BMC told to make road works dashboard citizen-centric in Mumbai

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Government extends CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure by 8 months till May 2026

teachers

Fewer than 7,000 clear West Bengal TET 2023 for over 13,000 teacher posts

Delhi Police

Delhi Police issues lookout circular against godman in harassment case

Topics : Ladakh BJP Nepal Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon