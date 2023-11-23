Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China: Here is what we know so far

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked China for detailed information on the increase in the cases of respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children across the country.

China has reported an outbreak of influenza-like illness, mostly among children. According to news reports, Chinese hospitals are "overwhelmed with sick children" who have symptoms of respiratory illness. The WHO said that Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission held a press conference on November 12, and reported an increase in respiratory diseases in the country. They attributed this to the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Chinese authorities said that there is an immediate need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the capacity of the health system to manage patients.

On November 22, the WHO asked for additional epidemiologic and clinical information and also laboratory results from these reported clusters among children, through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

The WHO stated: "We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on health care systems. The WHO is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through our existing technical partnerships and networks in China."

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is an infection that affects the lungs and can affect one or both lungs, leading to the filling of air sacs (alveoli) with fluid or pus. The agents that cause pneumonia include bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

How is China's outbreak different?

The common indicators include a cough, fever, chills, and breathing difficulties. Pneumonia can have a bigger impact depending on factors such as age, overall health, and the specific cause of the infection.

In terms of the outbreak in China, the symptoms include high fever and lung inflammation but no cough. The treatment involves antibiotics, antiviral medications, or antifungal drugs. The recovery period can range between two and several weeks.

What are the preventive measures?

Personal protective measures such as wearing masks, frequent hand sanitisation, and maintaining social distancing can help in containing the disease.