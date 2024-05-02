Police removes barricades at pro-Palestinian protestors' encampment at UCLA

Police have begun removing barricades at a pro-Palestinian demonstrators' encampment on the UCLA campus.

Thursday morning's law enforcement effort comes after officers spent hours threatening arrests over loud speakers if people did not disperse. Hundreds of people had gathered on campus, both inside a barricaded tent encampment and outside of it in support.

The police action occurred a night after the UCLA administration and campus police waited hours to stop the counter-protesters' attack. The delay drew condemnation from Muslim students and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Demonstrators rebuilt the makeshift barriers around their tents on Wednesday afternoon while state and campus police watched.