Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ukraine's foreign ministry launches AI spokesperson to provide war updates

The AI spokesperson, Victoria Shi, is modelled after Ukrainian singer and influencer Rosalie Nombre

Dmytro Kuleba, EAM Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), on Monday, introduced a virtual artificial intelligence (AI) representative to provide updates on a range of matters, including the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to a report by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post, the AI spokesperson, named Victoria Shi, is modelled after Ukrainian singer and influencer Rosalie Nombre, who has consented to be involved in the ministry's initiative.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ministry shared a video featuring the digital representative of the Ukrainian foreign ministry on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning that her comments will be showcased on the MFA's official website and social media channels.

The ministry wrote on X: "Meet Victoria Shi — a digital representative of the MFA of Ukraine, created using AI to provide timely updates on consular affairs! For the first time in history, the MFA of Ukraine has presented a digital persona that will officially comment for the media."

The Ukrainian ministry, in a press release, said singer Nombre generously offered her voice and appearance "pro bono".

A teaser video released by the ministry shows Victoria Shi explaining her work for the ministry. "My name symbolises our main goal — the victory of Ukraine — and my last name, the artificial intelligence that created me. My work will consist of reporting operational and verified information of the consular department of the MFA of Ukraine to the public."

The virtual representative further said, "I will inform journalists of news about the work of consuls in protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, responding to incidents or emergency situations and other news."

The ministry, as cited by the report, stated that it has implemented various measures, including QR codes, to prevent digital counterfeiting.

The ministry further said it has decided to explore AI technology as a means to streamline processes and conserve resources, particularly during times of conflict.

The news report cited Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as saying, "Real diplomats will be able to be more effective and focus on other tasks of providing assistance to citizens."
Topics : Artificial intelligence Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine Ukraine BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon