Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pope Francis treated for pneumonia as his health condition worsens

Pope Francis treated for pneumonia as his health condition worsens

The 88-year old pontiff underwent additional exams on Tuesday, with a chest CT scan showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia

Pope Francis

Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome on Friday, and his doctors have changed drugs to treat his respiratory tract infection. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alberto Brambilla
 
Pope Francis’s health conditions are worsening as the pontiff remains in hospital indefinitely being treated for pneumonia in what the Vatican described as a “complex picture.” 
The 88-year old pontiff underwent additional exams on Tuesday, with a chest CT scan showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required further drug therapy, the Vatican said in a statement.
 
Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome on Friday, and his doctors have changed drugs to treat his respiratory tract infection. He received the Eucharist on Tuesday morning and asked for continued prayers, the Vatican said.
 
Born in Buenos Aires, Francis has been the spiritual leader of the world’s Catholics since 2013. He is the first Pope to hail from the Americas and the first non-European pontiff since the 8th century.
 
 
On Christmas Eve 2024, Pope Francis inaugurated the Jubilee Year — a period of penance, pardon and renewal for Catholics that has typically recurred every 25 years since 1300. Authorities expect as many as 32 million pilgrims in Rome in 2025.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders removal of 'Biden era' attorneys over 'politicisation' of DOJ

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

US judge denies request to halt Musk's access to federal agencies for now

Fire, Fire accident

Massive fire at Pennsylvania aerospace plant prompts evacuation orders

US Russia flag

Deeper look at talks between US, Russian officials and what comes next

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin gives schools deadline to end DEI or risk losing federal money

Topics : Pope Francis France Rome pneumonia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11What is the Perplexity AIKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon