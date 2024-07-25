Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Possibility of Chinese influence on Bangladesh concerning for US: Official

The United States is concerned about the possibility of growing Chinese presence in Bangladesh, a senior administration official has told the lawmakers

China flag

Lu told the lawmakers that the United States has been following very closely this past week the violence in Bangladesh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States is concerned about the possibility of growing Chinese presence in Bangladesh, a senior administration official has told the lawmakers.
We are concerned about the possibility of a growing Chinese presence in Bangladesh. But I would say the Bangladeshis have been pretty careful about not overextending quickly, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia told the lawmakers during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In terms of Russia, Chinese influence in Bangladesh in that area, have you seen any uh things that are concerning in that regard as well? Congressman Bill Keating asked.
I would say the most influential country in Bangladesh is actually not Russia or China, it's India. And we have a really active dialogue with India about our policies in Bangladesh and throughout the wider region, Lu said in response to the question.
Congresswoman Young Kim said the Chinese Communist Party is a top trading partner for Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan, which is around America's strategic partner India.
The PLA's presence is also intensifying both along the Indian border and in the Indian Ocean. Aid and cooperation play a pivotal role not only in advancing US interests in South Asia, but also in enhancing their prosperity and keeping the region free and open, she said.
Responding to another question from Congressman Andy Kim, Lu said that the recently held elections in Bangladesh had less violence than the previous two.

More From This Section

Salman Rushdie's attacker faces new charge for supporting terrorist group

LVMH sales growth slows as China's slump weighs on luxury spending

Nepal flight crash: Table-top runways are risky, India has five of them

North Korea drops trash balloons near President's compound in South Korea

India raises US oil imports in June, marginally cuts supply from Russia

We believe that these elections were less violent than the last two in Bangladesh, in part due to both government and opposition taking a step back because of the threat of sanctions, he said.
Lu told the lawmakers that the United States has been following very closely this past week the violence in Bangladesh.
We've condemned that violence we've called on the government to respect freedom of assembly and freedom of speech. We've called upon the government to restore internet to the country, which has been off now for several days, he said.
You will be aware that there is a curfew that has been put in place by the government as a response to some of the violence that's happened. Some in police have said there's a shoot on sight order for anyone involved in. That's what I heard. So we have condemned from the spokesperson of the State Department uh the shoot on sight order and ask them to roll that back, Lu said.
It's a very tense moment in Bangladesh between protesters and the government. We hope that calm is restored. I have been in touch with senior leaders in Bangladesh. We remain in touch with them now to try to encourage them to find a peaceful way to resolve this crisis, said the Assistant Secretary of State.
njali Kaur, the Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia at USAID, expressed concern over the levels of unrest in Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

No one more qualified: White House on Harris' US Presidential candidature

We're not fighting a candidate but unelected managerial machine: Ramaswamy

Digital tax talks in spotlight at G20 meet as US tariff threat looms

In taking on Trump, Kamala Harris vows to draw on her prosecutorial skills

Fed judge dismisses defamation suit filed against Fox news by govt official

Topics : US government Bangladesh election Bangladesh US China Sheikh Hasina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon