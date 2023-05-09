Powell faces lowest public confidence for Fed chairman on record: Gallup

Public confidence in Jerome Powell’s leadership of the Federal Reserve has dropped precipitously, according to a new survey, and is now at or below his predecessors’ as the central bank wages its war against inflation.

That’s lower than Janet Yellen’s 37% during her first year leading the Fed in 2014 — though the difference is within the survey’s margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 percentage points — and is the lowest level recorded since Gallup began tracking public confidence in the central banking chief in 2001. Former Chairman Ben Bernanke’s lowest point came in 2012, at 39%.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday shows 36% of US adults say they have a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of confidence that the Federal Reserve chairman would do or recommend the right thing for the economy.