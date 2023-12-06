Sensex (0.25%)
69469.33 + 173.19
Nifty (0.23%)
20902.05 + 46.95
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
44244.20 + 121.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
6709.00 -7.50
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
46885.45 -126.80
Heatmap

President Biden's reelection campaign expects to raise $15 mn in five days

On Friday, he plans to travel to Los Angeles, where Hollywood luminaries including the directors Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner and producer Shonda Rhimes will be among the hosts at a gala fundraiser

President Joe Biden

The president has been accelerating his fundraising efforts in recent weeks with less than a month before the election year begins

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 09:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Justin Sink and John Harney

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign expects to raise more than $15 million in a series of events across the country and other appeals over the next five days, a person familiar with the efforts said Tuesday night. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Biden returned to Washington on Tuesday night after attending three fundraisers in Boston, with the singer and songwriter James Taylor performing at a concert for donors. Wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli and former hedge fund manager Joe Mazzella were among the business leaders on the guest lists for those gatherings. 

The president has been accelerating his fundraising efforts in recent weeks with less than a month before the election year begins.

On Friday, he plans to travel to Los Angeles, where Hollywood luminaries including the directors Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner and producer Shonda Rhimes will be among the hosts at a gala fundraiser.  

That event will feature First Lady Jill Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in addition to the president, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg. 

Biden’s campaign announced that it and the Democratic National Committee had raised $71.3 million in the previous quarter.  Biden had nearly $91 million in cash on hand, though his fundraising efforts fell short of then-President Donald Trump’s during the same period of his 2020 reelection campaign.

Biden’s expected haul tops the $9.3 million that Trump raised from big donors for his reelection effort in December 2019. Barack Obama raised $9.2 million in December 2011, though contributors could give a maximum of only $33,300 then. Biden can raise $929,600 from individuals, with the money split among his campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

At one of the fundraisers in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Biden said he might not have sought reelection were Trump not seeking to return to the White House, arguing that the former president poses a grave threat to American democracy.   

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

US Republican candidate Tim Scott drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race

Biden looks to cement his world leadership at annual UN General Assembly

Will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters: US Prez candidate Ramaswamy

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

At least 16 dead, 12 injured as bus falls off ravine in central Philippines

Israel rebuffs mounting pressures to halt Gaza war as forces move south

Malala urges world to confront Taliban's 'gender apartheid' against women

More bodies found after sudden eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi

If Trump wasn't running I'm not sure I'd be running, says Biden to donors

Topics : Joe Biden US presidential election Donald Trump US politics Election campaign

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon