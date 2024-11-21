Business Standard
President-elect Donald Trump announces US envoys to Nato and Canada

Trump said on Wednesday that Acting Attorney General Matthew G Whitaker will be the US Ambassador to Nato, while former Congressman Pete Hoekstra has been nominated as Ambassador to Canada

Trump said Whitaker would ensure the US interests are advanced and defended. Matt will strengthen relationships with our Nato Allies and stand firm in the face of threats | (Photo: Shutterstock)

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his envoys for Nato and Canada, following his nominations for ambassador to Israel and Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Trump said on Wednesday that Acting Attorney General Matthew G Whitaker will be the US Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), while former Congressman Pete Hoekstra has been nominated as Ambassador to Canada.

Hoekstra represented Michigan's 2nd District in Congress for nearly 20 years, during which he was also Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

I overhauled the disastrous NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), the worst Trade Deal in the History of the United States, which was switched to the USMCA (Mexico/Canada), which no one thought could be done. We brought Trade with Mexico and Canada to a level playing field for our wonderful farmers and working families, Trump said.

 

In my second term, Pete will help me once again put AMERICA FIRST. He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role, the president-elect added.

Trump said Whitaker would ensure the US interests are advanced and defended. Matt will strengthen relationships with our Nato Allies and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability - He will put AMERICA FIRST, he said.

I have full confidence in Matt's ability to represent the United States with Strength, Integrity, and unwavering Dedication. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, Freedom, and Prosperity around the World, he added.

Nearly a week ago, Trump picked former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as his ambassador to Israel. For the position of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Trump picked successful real estate investor and philanthropist Steven C Witkoff, giving him the mandate to restore peace in the region.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

