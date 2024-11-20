Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Whitaker as Nato ambassador

Business Standard
Trump, in a statement, said Whitaker was a strong warrior and loyal Patriot" who "will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended

The choice of Whitaker as the nation's representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is an unusual one. | Photo: Reuters

AP Washington
Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Donald Trump says he has chosen former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to serve as US ambassador to NATO, the bedrock Western alliance that the president-elect has repeatedly expressed skepticism about.

Trump, in a statement, said Whitaker was a strong warrior and loyal Patriot" who "will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended and strengthen relationships with our Nato Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability.

The choice of Whitaker as the nation's representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is an unusual one, given his background is as a lawyer and not in foreign policy.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

