close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Prez Biden's visit to focus on preventing escalation: White House

President Biden has ordered the National Security team to investigate the attack and find out who was responsible

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden, on his visit to Israel, will call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure there is no further escalation in the ongoing war with terror group Hamas.
"When he talks to PM Netanyahu, he'll be asking some tough questions, as a true friend of Israel. He's also going to make it clear that we continue to want to see this conflict not expand, not deepen...He will address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, making it clear, that we want to see humanitarian assistance flow in," Kirby said.
Sharing further details of the President's visit to Israel, he said that Biden and PM Netanyahu will have a "very small, restricted," bilateral meeting, adding that the former will also engage with some families that lost their loved ones in the Hamas terror attacks.
"Tomorrow, President Biden's trip will be confined to Tel Aviv. The first thing he'll do is meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu in a very small, restricted, bilateral meeting. After that, he will have a chance to meet with some of the Israeli first responders and some of the families who have lost their loved ones. He also will have a chance to have a chance to speak directly with President Herzog, too," Kirby added.
Kirby, who was on board Air Force One en route to Israel, also brought the air strike at a hospital in Gaza, allegedly claiming the lives of hundreds of people saying that its Middle East ally has already denied any involvement in the attack.
However, he said that President Biden has ordered the National Security team to investigate the attack and find out who was responsible.
"They (Israel) have categorically denied that they were involved in that, so I'll let them speak to their statement on that. I wouldn't characterize this as an investigation. He (President Biden) has directed the National Security team to gather as much information and context as possible. We all want to know how this could have happened," Kirby added.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Gaza conflict; emphasis on preventing escalation

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel strikes downtown Gaza City, mobilises 300,000 reservists amid war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Singapore's financial regulator to inspect Credit Suisse in $2 bn scandal

China's economic growth beats forecasts as consumer spending improves

Poland's voters reject their right-wing govt, but many challenges lie ahead

Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit leaders cancelled

Horrified by killing of hundreds of Palestinians: UN chief on Gaza blast

After an explosion that struck Gaza hospital on Tuesday, killing hundreds, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the operational systems of the Israel Defense Forces indicate that the rockets were fired by terrorists in Gaza.
US President Biden on Wednesday (local time) departed for Israel from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Reuters reported.
Biden posted from his official handle on X on Tuesday, "I'm travelling to Israel tomorrow to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on the next steps. I'll then travel to Jordan to meet with leaders and address dire humanitarian needs--and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US President Israel-Palestine White House

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodaySame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon