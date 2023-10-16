Israel-Gaza war:Countries call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Drawing on 10 days of violence between Israel and Gaza, Israeli forces have warned civilians in northern Gaza to flee south. The United Nations responded to these instructions by stating that this move would cause "devastating humanitarian consequences". Here is an update on how far conflict has come since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Background

Israel initiated its offensive in response to the severe Hamas terror attacks that claimed 1,400 lives. When Israel first began its retaliation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised Israel's resolve to conclude the war, stating that while Hamas began it, "Israel will finish it".

Israeli seize over Gaza

Gaza is currently under an Israeli siege, isolating its population from vital resources. The blockade had made it nearly impossible for people to leave and for humanitarian aid to enter the region.

On Friday, Israeli military authorities warned civilians to move from northern to southern Gaza, pledging to counter Hamas with "even greater force." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also announced that it would not carry out military operations between 10 am to 1 pm (local time) for this migration to take place. According to the IDF, approximately half a million residents have fled northern Gaza for the south following this evacuation notice.

Complete catastrophe in southern Gaza

Conditions in Gaza have deteriorated into what aid workers described as a "complete catastrophe" as thousands of Palestinians are attempting to flee south. Southern Gaza struggled to accommodate the influx of people, with shelters overloaded and critical supplies in short supply.

Yesterday, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations clarified that water supply had been restored in southern Gaza, but the status of electricity remained unclear. Without fuel, vital services like desalination and healthcare, reliant on electricity, are severely compromised.

Also Read Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more Beyond the war in Gaza We are on 'verge of collapse', running out of body bags: Head of UN agency EU leaders to hold summit with Western Balkans nations for joining the bloc National Boss Day 2023: Date, history, significance and best wishes China ignores the guardrails as it pursues its own form of coercion Xi Jinping's $1 trillion 'project of the century' faces uncertain future

International response

Israel's evacuation orders have faced criticism from humanitarian agencies. Following negotiations between Israeli PM Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, Israel Energy Minister Israel Katz reached an agreement to renew water supplies to parts of southern Gaza. However, the UN warned that the lack of water and fuel had become a "matter of life or death" in Gaza.

India, on Wednesday, launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel as the conflict escalated.

Egypt is facing international pressure to open up humanitarian corridors. China called for an end to what it termed Israel's "collective punishment" of Palestinians in Gaza. In response, the US Senate committed to swiftly passing a military aid package to assist Israel in its fight against Hamas. US President Biden has also urged the protection of civilians amid US efforts to address shortages of food, water, and gas.

High-ranking US officials have also held meetings with regional leaders to find a resolution.

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, the US President also warned Israel against occupying Gaza. In response, Israel's ambassador to the UN told CNN that Israel had no interest "to occupy Gaza or to stay in Gaza, but since we are fighting for our survival and the only way."

Divided support

While initially, countries like the US and India showed solidarity with Israel, as the conflict escalates, nations are calling for peaceful resolution and creating a humanitarian corridor for Gaza.

Large-scale demonstrations in support of Palestinians have also unfolded across Europe. In Amsterdam, approximately 15,000 people attended a pro-Palestinian march, leading to some arrests. In London, thousands protested outside the BBC headquarters, expressing dissatisfaction with the broadcaster's coverage of the conflict. Switzerland saw rallies condemning what protesters referred to as Israel's "apartheid policy" and the blockade imposed on Gaza.

As a strategic partner of Israel, India condemned the Hamas attack, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel. However, on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India would support establishing a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine.

