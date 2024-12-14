Prez-elect Trump to 'use best efforts' to abolish daylight saving time

Business Standard
In the United States, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. The time changes take place at 2:00 am local time

Donald Trump

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the US on January 20. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

President-elect Donald Trump has said his Republican Party will "use its best efforts" to eliminate daylight saving time in the US as it is inconvenient and costly to the nation.

In a post on his social media site Truth Social on Friday, Trump said, "The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."  The Republican Party will gain control over the two Chambers of the US Congress -- the House of Representatives and the Senate in January. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the US on January 20.

 

Senator Marco Rubio, whom Trump has nominated as his secretary of state, has been a strong advocate of abolishing daylight savings. He had introduced a bill named the Sunshine Protection Act for this.

"We're 'springing forward' but should have never 'fallen back'. My Sunshine Protection Act would end this stupid practice of changing our clocks back and forth," Rubio had previously said.

"If passed by the House and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the Sunshine Protection Act would apply to those states that currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year," Rubio said on the Senate Floor on March 15, 2022.

"States and territories that currently remain on standard time year-round would continue to do so. Many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump US President Trump US economy

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

