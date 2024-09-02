Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Protestors in Israel demand ceasefire deal after 6 more captives killed

Protestors in Israel demand ceasefire deal after 6 more captives killed

The protesters chanted Now! Now! and demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal

Israel Flag, Israel

Israelis have taken to the streets in large numbers, demanding a ceasefire deal. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israelis have taken to the streets in large numbers, demanding a ceasefire deal and the return of captives held by Hamas, Al Jazeera reported.
The protesters chanted "Now! Now!" and demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Palestinian group Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Scuffles between the protesters and security forces were reported on Sunday night in one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in Israel since the Gaza war began nearly 11 months ago, as per Al Jazeera.
According to Al Jazeera, many protestors blocked roads in Tel Aviv and demonstrated outside Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of captives held in Gaza, said the death of the six hostages was the direct result of Netanyahu's failure to secure a deal to halt the fighting and bring their loved ones home.
"They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity," the forum said.

More From This Section

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

Thousands protest in Serbia over crackdown on anti-lithium activists

Usha Vance, Usha

Usha Vance's Hindu identity: Asset or liability for Trump-Vance campaign?

Mpox outbreak

Mpox concerns grow in Pakistan as fifth case reported in Peshawar

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Seven & I shareholder urges company for negotiations with Couche-Tard

china Flag, China

China home sales slump continues despite government's rescue efforts

Gil Dickmann, a cousin of Carmel Gat, whose body was among those returned, urged Israelis to put more pressure on their government.
Dickmann posted on X, "Take to the streets and shut down the country until everyone returns. They can still be saved,"
Meanwhile, in a first since October 7, Israel's largest trade union federation, the Histadrut, has called for a general strike to pressure the government into signing a ceasefire deal.
The Israeli military has killed at least 40,738 people and wounded 94,154 in its war on Gaza since October 7. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, with some 250 people seized by the group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel's main labour union calls strike as pressure mounts for hostage deal

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel's main labour union calls strike as pressure mounts for hostage deal

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel recovers bodies of 6 hostages in Gaza, including Hersh Goldberg

Israel vs Palestine, Israel, Palestine

Palestinian militants kill 3 Israeli police officers in West Bank

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra Group, Sentrycs ink pact for development of anti-drone solutions

Topics : israel Gaza Gaza conflict Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon