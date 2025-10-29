Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Putin's envoy Dmitriev says there will be peace in Ukraine within a year

Putin's envoy Dmitriev says there will be peace in Ukraine within a year

Dmitriev was speaking after meeting officials from US President Donald Trump's administration in the United States last weekend

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

"We are sure that we are on the road to peace and as peacemakers we need to make it happen," Dmitriev, who is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told an investment conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday during a visit to Saudi Arabia that he expected the war in Ukraine to end within a year. 
Dmitriev was speaking after meeting officials from USPresident Donald Trump's administration in the United States last weekend.  His visit there followed an announcement that a summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest had been postponed. 
"We are sure that we are on the road to peace and as peacemakers we need to make it happen," Dmitriev, who is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told an investment conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh. 
 
Asked whether peace in Ukraine was possible within one year, Dmitriev said: "I believe so." 
While in the US Dmitriev said that Moscow and Washington were close to a "diplomatic solution" to the war. 

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war, not test missiles

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin claims Russia conducted successful nuclear cruise missile test

Russia, Russia flag

What is Burevestnik, Russia's newly tested nuclear-powered cruise missile

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin brings laws to grapple with Russia's shrinking, aging population

Dmitriev is part of Putin's negotiating team in talks with the US, alongside Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. In his public statements, Dmitriev has said he is focused on economic cooperation. 
While Dmitriev was visiting the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called him a "Russian propagandist" for saying in interviews with US media that new US sanctions on Russian oil firms would lead to higher prices at American gas stations. 
Dmitriev said on Wednesday that Bessent's remarks had played in his favour at home, where he has sometimes come under fire from Russian nationalists for seeking greater cooperation with the Trump administration and promoting peace with Ukraine. 
"It was actually good for me because most people in Russia call me a 'peace propagandist' or sometimes even, God forbid, 'President Trump's team propagandist'," Dmitriev said. 
Dmitriev touted cooperation at the Riyadh conference between the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world's top holders of natural resources, saying this would help make the world more secure. 
"People are right now focused on the regional conflict that exists around Russia but we do not want it to escalate into a bigger conflict. And for that we have to do better than we have been doing, not worse," Dmitriev said.

More From This Section

Climate Change, Earth

COP30 Brasil-II: India seeks green dollars as Gates mutes climate doompremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan conflict with trade warning

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Trump, Xi to meet in South Korea to discuss long-term strategic ties

artificial intelligence, AI

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix sells out 2025 chip supply as AI demand skyrockets

Nvidia

Nvidia nears $5 trn valuation as AI chip boom fuels global market surge

Topics : Vladimir Putin World News Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon