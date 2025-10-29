Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan conflict with trade warning

In two separate speeches delivered on Wednesday — first in Japan and later in South Korea — US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that India and Pakistan stopped fighting only after he warned their respective leaders that the US would stop trade with both South Asian neighbours.
Trump reiterates claim of mediating India-Pakistan conflict
Trump also claimed in his speech in Tokyo that “seven brand new” planes were shot down during the May 7–10 conflict.
In his speeches, the US President described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as someone for whom he has the greatest “respect and love,” calling him “the nicest looking guy,” a “killer,” and “tough as hell.” Trump also appeared to imitate Modi as he recounted their conversation, which he claimed eventually led to the cessation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed countries.
Comments made during APEC Summit in South Korea
While speaking at the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump said:
“If you look at India and Pakistan … so, I'm doing a trade deal with India and I have great respect and love, as you know, for Prime Minister Modi, we have a great relationship.”
He, however, did not elaborate on the subject of the trade deal and shifted to his claim of resolving the conflict between India and Pakistan in early May.
Recounting the events leading up to the May 10 ceasefire, Trump, who is on a three-country visit to Asia, said:
“I called Prime Minister Modi. I said, we can’t make a trade deal with you… (He said) No, no, we must make a trade… I said, No, we can’t. You are starting a war with Pakistan. We’re not going to do it.”
Mentions Pakistan’s leadership but forgets names
The US President could not recall the names of Pakistan’s Prime Minister and its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, but described the latter as “a great fighter” and “a great guy.”
“Then I called Pakistan. I said, we’re not going to do trade with you because you’re fighting with India — two nuclear nations. And they said, no, no, no, you should let us fight. They both said that,” Trump added.
Praises Modi, recalls conversation during Asia tour
“Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy … he looks like you’d like to have your father like… he’s a killer… he’s tough as hell,” Trump said in Gyeongju. He arrived in South Korea on Wednesday morning from Japan as part of his three-nation Asian tour.
Trump said he has a “great relationship” with Modi. While recounting his conversation, he said that Modi initially refused to stop the conflict. “No, we will fight,” Trump said, imitating Modi’s response.
Trump claimed that the leaders of both India and Pakistan called him after two days and stopped fighting. “After literally two days, they called up, they said, we understand, and they stopped fighting. How is that? Isn’t that amazing? Now, you think Biden would have done that?” Trump said.
Earlier statement in Tokyo differs from later remarks
However, hours earlier in Tokyo, Trump had said that he managed to stop the fighting within 24 hours. The US President is known for making inconsistent comments.
While addressing a reception and dinner with business leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday, Trump said:
“Seven planes were shot down — seven brand new, beautiful planes — and they were going at it ... two big nuclear powers.”
He added that he told Modi, “a very nice man, a very good man,” and “the Field Marshal over in Pakistan,” that “we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting.”
Trump said India and Pakistan argued that war had nothing to do with trade with the US. “(They said) one thing has nothing to do with the other. I said this, it has a lot to do with the other … two nuclear powers … we get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right? And we said, no, we’re not doing any deals if you’re going to fight. And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” Trump said.