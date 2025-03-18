Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Putin, Trump talk Ukraine ceasefire: What the White House and Kremlin said

Putin, Trump talk Ukraine ceasefire: What the White House and Kremlin said

During this conversation, Putin agreed to a proposal by Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop hitting each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation, which went on for more than two hours.

Prateek Shukla
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Tuesday (March 18), lasting over two hours, to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. 
 
During this conversation, Putin agreed to a proposal by Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop hitting each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days. Following the call, both the White House and the Kremlin issued statements detailing their respective positions on the discussion.   
 
White House statement
 
The White House readout highlighted that the two leaders had agreed on an initial step towards peace in Ukraine, focusing on key areas:   
 

- Energy and infrastructure ceasefire: "The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace."  

- Maritime ceasefire talks: "Technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea."  

- Weapons proliferation: "Discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application."  

- Future US-Russia relations: "Future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside, this includes enormous economic deals."    - Negotiations for a broader peace plan will begin immediately: The White House stated that talks aimed at advancing a broader peace plan would commence "immediately" following the agreement between Trump and Putin on a limited 30-day ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in Ukraine.  - White House on maritime ceasefire: The White House confirmed that discussions on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, along with other potential areas of concern, would commence immediately in the Middle East.

 
Kremlin statement 
The Kremlin’s response underscored different priorities, including demands for an end to Western military aid to Ukraine: 

- Conditions for a Ceasefire: "It was underlined that key condition of settlement is complete halt of foreign military aid and intelligence information to Ukraine."  

- US support for Russian initiatives: "Trump backed Putin's idea of organising ice hockey games in the U.S. between Russia and US players."  

- Black Sea security: "Putin reacted 'constructively' to Trump idea about safety of shipping in Black Sea and agreed to start talks to work something out."    - Putin demands a complete stop to foreign military assistance and intelligence information to Kyiv: The Kremlin emphasised that for any permanent peace deal, foreign military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine must cease entirely, according to Putin.

