Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nations can avoid Trump's April tariffs by cutting trade barriers: Bessent

Nations can avoid Trump's April tariffs by cutting trade barriers: Bessent

Trump has said that his "reciprocal tariffs" to bring US tariffs to other countries' levels and offset trade practices his administration deems unfair will take effect on April 2

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Countries that fail to reduce their trade barriers will face steeper tariffs aimed at protecting the US economy, its workers and industries, Bessent said. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration on April 2 will give trading partner countries a proposed US tariff rate based on their own rates, non-tariff trade barriers and other factors -- along with an opportunity to negotiate to avoid a "tariff wall," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday. 
"On April 2, each country will receive a number that we believe represents their tariffs," Bessent said on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria." "For some countries, it could be quite low, for some countries, it could be quite high." Trump has said that his "reciprocal tariffs" to bring US tariffs to other countries' levels and offset trade practices his administration deems unfair will take effect on April 2. But Bessent's comments indicate that there may be a period of negotiation before collection of new import duties begins. 
 
"We are going to go to them and say, 'Look, here's where we think the tariff levels are, non-tariff barriers, currency manipulation, unfair funding, labor suppression, and if you will stop this, we will not put up the tariff wall,'" Bessent said of trading partners. 
Countries that fail to reduce their trade barriers will face steeper tariffs aimed at protecting the US economy, its workers and industries, Bessent said.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Sunita Williams' return LIVE updates: Why the two Nasa astronauts won't walk after landing

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

After Trump's call, Putin agrees to 30-day halt on striking Ukraine's infra

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls for impeaching federal judge who ruled against his deportations

Bank of America, foreign banks, BoA, BOA, America

BofA Corp survey shows biggest-ever drop in exposure to US equities

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple loses antitrust court case in Germany, faces increased scrutiny

Topics : Trump tariffs Trump administration US trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySunita Williams Return LIVE UpdatesLatest News LIVESC Judges Visit to ManipurGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon