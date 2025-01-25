Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Putin claims Ukraine war could have been avoided under Trump presidency

Putin claims Ukraine war could have been avoided under Trump presidency

Putin claims Ukraine war could've been avoided if Trump won in 2020, praising him as 'smart' and 'pragmatic'

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the ongoing war in Ukraine might never have happened if Donald Trump had retained the US presidency in 2020. Putin described the conflict, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as a "crisis" and linked it to what he called the "stolen" 2020 election.
 
“I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president, if his victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, then perhaps there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022,” Putin told Russian state media, as reported by The Daily Mail.
 
 

Putin praises Trump

 
Putin spoke highly of Trump, calling him not just a "smart person" but also "pragmatic." The Russian leader hinted that such pragmatism might have paved the way for peaceful negotiations, averting the war. He further emphasised that Russia remains open to talks, particularly with US involvement.
 
“As for the issue of negotiations, we have always said, and I want to emphasise this once again, that we are ready for these negotiations on Ukrainian issues,” Putin said. He added that any agreement would have to align with US economic interests, reflecting his belief in Trump’s deal-making ability.
 

Mixed messages from Moscow

 
Despite Putin's remarks, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a sharply contrasting statement the same day. The ministry criticised Western nations for supplying arms to Ukraine and dismissed Kyiv's government as an "illegitimate regime."

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

US suspends most foreign aid: What Trump admin's order means for the world

PremiumPRASHANT RUIA, director of Essar Group

Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

oil tanker

US will let sanctioned Russian oil tankers offload by Feb 27: Oil Secy

Donald trump, Trump

Trump's first week: 538 illegal migrants arrested, hundreds deported

Donald trump, Trump

What is birthright citizenship and why did a US judge block Trump's order?

 
“Despite the increasingly loud talk about the need for peace talks, no practical actions indicating a real readiness for them on the part of Kyiv and the West are objectively observed,” the ministry stated.
 
“The issue of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government is not being resolved," it added.
 

'No peace talks without Europe'

 
Ukraine swiftly responded to Putin's comments. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office rejected the idea of peace talks involving only Putin and Trump, insisting that European representatives must be included in any negotiations.
 
The statement comes amid ongoing tensions, with the war showing no signs of abating. Observers are closely watching former President Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in 24 hours if re-elected. On the campaign trail and during Biden’s presidency, Trump promised to impose tough sanctions on Russia while increasing arms supplies to Ukraine to force a deal.

More From This Section

Class, Classroom, Education, School

New bill introduced to improve math, science curriculum, help US students

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu defends Musk amid 'Nazi salute' row, calls him 'great friend'

Donald Trump

Donald Trump revives push for immunity against US Capitol attack lawsuits

President-elect Donald Trump

Trump asks OPEC to cut oil prices, argues it will stop Russia-Ukraine war

Nigeria flag, Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers killed 79 militants, kidnappers in the past week: Army

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump US Elections Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon