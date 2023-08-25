Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Putin will not personally attend G20 summit in India: Kremlin spokesman

The format of Putin's participation would be determined later, Peskov said

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced here on Friday.
"No, the president has no such plans, the official Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying.
The format of Putin's participation would be determined later, Peskov said.
Putin did not personally attend the just-concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. He was represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
President Putin decided against attending the first in-person BRICS summit after Covid-19 as the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.
South Africa is an ICC signatory and was expected to help in Putin's arrest if he was present in the country.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Firefighters in Greece discover another body, death toll reaches 21

Russian mercenary chief's likely death could destabilize his army: UK

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Chinese navy is testing the most powerful coil gun ever built: Details

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin G20 summit India India-Russia ties

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 AugustLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon