Rahim Al-Hussaini named new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

Rahim Al-Hussaini named new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

He was designated as the Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, in his father's will. His father died Tuesday in Portugal

Rahim Al-Hussaini

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state. | Photo: Arab News

AP Lisbon
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Rahim Al-Hussaini was named Wednesday as the new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims.

He was designated as the Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, in his father's will. His father died Tuesday in Portugal. 

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

