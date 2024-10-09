Business Standard
Home / World News / Renewable energy to fall short of UN goal to triple by 2030, says IEA

Renewable energy to fall short of UN goal to triple by 2030, says IEA

It said the increase is equivalent to the current power capacity of China, European Union, India and the United States combined, but not enough to meet a target set at the COP28 UN climate conference

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

For the world to triple capacity, governments need to intensify efforts to integrate renewables into power grids

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy sources are set to meet nearly half of all electricity demand by the end of the decade, but to fall short of a UN goal to triple capacity to reduce carbon emissions, an International Energy Agency (IEA) report showed on Wednesday.
 
The world is set to add more than 5,500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity between now and 2030, almost three times the increase between 2017 and 2023, the IEA Renewables 2024 report said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said the increase is equivalent to the current power capacity of China, the European Union, India and the United States combined, but not enough to meet a target set at the COP28 UN climate conference.
 
 
For the world to triple capacity, governments need to intensify efforts to integrate renewables into power grids.
 
This requires the building and modernising of 25 million kilometres (15.5 million miles) of electricity grids and reaching 1,500 GW of storage capacity by 2030, the IEA said.
 
Solar photovoltaic (PV) is set to account for 80 per cent of the growth in renewable energy capacity to 2030. The wind sector is also forecast to recover and double its rate of expansion to 2030 compared with 2017-2023.
 

More From This Section

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Seven & i stock rises after report of Couche-Tard raising buyout bid by 20%

global emissions

Global emissions likely have peaked as renewable sources take hold

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Gulf states must not allow use of airspace against Iran, says official

tsmc

TSMC's Q3 revenue easily beats market forecast amid rising AI demand

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump slams China trade practices, gets 'God Bless US' Bibles printed there

Global solar manufacturing capacity is expected to be more than 1,100 GW by the end of 2024, more than double the estimated demand by then. This supply glut has helped to cheapen solar module prices but also means many manufacturers are experiencing large financial losses, the report added.
 
While the UN target is a challenge, national governments are hitting their goals, with 70 countries, accounting for 80 per cent of global renewable power capacity, estimated to reach or surpass their renewable energy targets for 2030.
 
"Renewables are moving faster than national governments can set targets for," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.
 
"This is mainly driven not just by efforts to lower emissions or boost energy security: it's increasingly because renewables today offer the cheapest option to add new power plants in almost all countries around the world." 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Power

Tata Power seeks Rs 21,000 crore wind turbine bids for 3 GW green push

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Peak power demand declines in Sept; renewable energy generation increases

battery lithium

Sweco to design one of Europe's largest battery energy storage system

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

India can emerge as a hub for green shipbuilding: Maritime expert

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

Hydrogen project investments are accelerating but uncertainty remains: IEA

Topics : Renewable energy policy renewable energy United Nations Energy Efficiency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon