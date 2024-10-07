Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Peak power demand declines in Sept; renewable energy generation increases

Peak power demand declines in Sept; renewable energy generation increases

While coal and gas-based power generation experienced reductions of 5% and 15%, respectively, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy sources saw a rise

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

India’s power demand saw a slight decline in September for the second consecutive month. | Representative Picture

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The peak power demand in September fell to 230 GW, down from the 243 GW recorded during the same month last year, which had marked the annual high for that fiscal year.

This figure is also below the 260 GW projected by the Ministry of Power, according to a report from The Financial Express. While the long-period average of rainfall for August stands at 254.9 mm, it dropped to 167.9 mm in September.

Fluctuations in power generation
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India’s power demand saw a slight decline in September for the second consecutive month, reaching approximately 141 billion units (BUs), a 0.3 per cent reduction from the same period last year. Despite this, power generation grew by nearly 2 per cent year-on-year, estimated at 152 BUs in September, more than fulfilling the country’s requirements.
 
While coal and gas-based power generation experienced reductions of 5 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy sources saw a rise. Hydro generation increased by 40 per cent, nuclear by 9 per cent, and renewable energy by 7 per cent, compared to last year. This surge in hydroelectricity is partly due to the low base effect, as hydro generation had dropped by 26 per cent in September 2023. As a result, hydro’s contribution to the energy mix rose to 15 per cent in September, up from 11 per cent the previous year, while coal’s share decreased to 65 per cent from 69 per cent.

Coal stock and supply outlook
 
Despite the growth in renewable energy, coal remains the dominant power source. Coal dispatches to power plants increased by 3 per cent during July and August, leading to higher stockpiles. As of September 29, thermal power plants had 37 million tonnes (MT) of coal, compared to 25 MT during the same period last year.

More From This Section

PremiumTruck

Review on vehicle scrappage policy: Used truck mkt prices spike up to 21%

Bhilai Steel plant

SAIL-BHP sign pact to work on low-emission steel-making strategies

Fashion industry

Small Indian cities to witness high retail developments by 2029: Report

Flight, plane, Airplane

DGCA issues advisory on potential rudder system issue in Boeing 737 jets

Electricity, Energy

IEX trade volume increases nearly 21% to 11,370 million units in September


In contrast to 2023, when El Niño-driven higher temperatures and lower rainfall led to a 17 per cent surge in coal-based generation, the current year has seen an improvement in coal stocks. By September 29, 2024, power plants had 13 days’ worth of coal, up from eight days the previous year. To mitigate any supply disruptions during the monsoon, the government has extended the blending of imported coal with domestic supplies until October 15, while reducing the blending ratio from 6 per cent to 4 per cent.

CRISIL Ratings predicts that power demand will rise by 6.5-7.5 per cent in fiscal year 2024-25 due to extreme weather conditions, including heatwaves and insufficient rainfall. Additionally, strong economic activity, with the nation’s GDP expected to grow by 6.8 per cent this fiscal year, is also fuelling electricity demand.


Also Read

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Peak power demand to grow by 15GW per year for next 6 years, says govt

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power emerges top bidder for stressed KSK Mahanadi proj at Rs 27K-cr

Power grid

Despite new coal plants, India will face more power cuts by 2027: Research

Sterlite Power Transmission

India's power demand surge may require national electricity plan revision

Power grid

India's power demand may cross 400 GW mark by 2031-32: Power Secretary

Topics : power demand forecast Power generation wind power generation Coal power hydro power Renewable energy policy India GDP growth Crisil report Thermal Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon