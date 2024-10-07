Business Standard
Home / World News / Sweco to design one of Europe's largest battery energy storage system

Sweco to design one of Europe's largest battery energy storage system

Amid this backdrop, EU regulators last month approved a 682 million euro Belgian state aid scheme to support renewable offshore wind energy

battery lithium

Europe wants to obtain 42.5% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, but the procedure for grid permitting has been sluggish and the zone's power networks are being upgraded slowly Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish engineering consultancy company Sweco said it would design one of Europe's largest battery energy storage systems, called Green Turtle, in Belgium. Sweco is designing the battery park on behalf of the company GIGA Storage Belgium.
 
WHY IT MATTERS:
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sweco said the park would make a significant contribution to the energy grid by providing stored renewable energy during periods of low solar and wind energy production  thereby reducing Belgium's reliance on gas power plants.
 
BY THE NUMBERS:
 
The planned Green Turtle battery park will have a capacity of 700 megawatts, resulting in a storage capacity of 2,800 megawatt hours, which is equivalent to the average annual energy consumption of 385,000 households.
 
 
Construction on the project is due to begin in 2025, with the new battery park expected to be completed by 2028.
 

More From This Section

Tim Walz, Tim, Walz

Democratic's VP nominee Walz supports Israel's right to defend itself

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Bonds

Japanese bonds yields rise in step with US peers after blowout jobs report

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israel increased bombing at Gaza, southern Lebanon on 7 Oct eve anniversary

US-Israel, US Israel flag

US spends $17.9 bn on Israel as military aid since its war with Gaza began

CONTEXT:
 
Europe wants to obtain 42.5% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, but the procedure for grid permitting has been sluggish and the zone's power networks are being upgraded slowly.
 
Amid this backdrop, EU regulators last month approved a 682 million euro Belgian state aid scheme to support renewable offshore wind energy.
 
KEY QUOTE:
 
"The agreement concluded with our contractors, including Sweco, to be GIGA Storage Belgium's partner for the design of the Green Turtle battery park comprises an important milestone," said Joeri Siborgs, General Manager of GIGA Storage Belgium.
"This is a flagship project for us in Belgium and an important project in realising the energy transition in Europe, where access to large-scale electricity storage plays a vital role," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look

Exicom acquires US EV charging company Tritium for nearly Rs 310 crore

Swiggy XL EV fleet

IPO-bound food delivery app Swiggy launches XL EV fleet for bulk orders

Premiumelectric cars, EV, electric vehicle

China's loss may be Indian companies' gain in electric vehicle race

BMW

BMW India targets to double electric vehicle penetration by next year

Frank Torres, president, Nissan India Operations

Nissan studies hybrid and CNG market in India, no immediate launch plans

Topics : Electric Vehicles Wind energy Renewable energy policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon