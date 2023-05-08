Russia has again halted the Black sea grain deal, says Ukraine



“The Russian Federation once again effectively stopped the Grain Initiative by refusing to register incoming vessels and carry out their inspections. This approach contradicts the terms of the current agreement,” the ministry said.

Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine’s reconstruction ministry said on Monday. Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia’s invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.



Meanwhile, the European Union has proposed extending strict trade restrictions to several Chinese companies for the first time as it cracks down on firms supplying Russia with banned goods and technologies that have aided its war machine.

It said that 90 ships, including 62 vessels for loading, were waiting in Turkey’s territorial waters for approval to go to Ukrainian ports. The deal expires on May 18. Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement intended to help ease a global food crisis. Turkey and the UN are working to extend the deal.



The European Commission says those targeted are “directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine.” It calls for “stricter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods and technology, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector,” one of the documents says. It cites “the key enabling role of electronic components.”

The bloc’s executive arm has asked member states to target about 35 more entities, including businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as companies in Uzbekistan, Armenia and the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read UN 'doing everything possible' for extension of Black Sea grain deal Black Sea grain deal to get 120-day extension after Russia agreed: UN Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days not 120, says official Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended by four months in win for food prices GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom Joe Biden trails Donald Trump as his approval rating hits low in ABC poll Indian woman among nine killed in mass shooting incident in Texas, US



The eight Hong Kong and mainland Chinese firms currently listed in the proposal are — Sinno Electronics, 3HC Semiconductors, Sigma Technology, King-Pai Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry, Alpha Trading Investments Allparts Trading. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said his country’s economic trade with Russia was “completely above board”. The list includes several Iranian firms that were targeted for manufacturing and supplying drones to Moscow, as well as hundreds of Russian firms. It would be the first time Chinese firms are added.



“If the reports you mentioned are true, the EU’s actions will seriously undermine China-EU mutual trust and cooperation, and deepen division and confrontation in the world,” he said. “It is highly dangerous,” he added. “We urge the EU not to go on this wrong path, otherwise China will take firm actions to safeguard our legitimate and lawful interests.”

