close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

Police Chief Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

AP Brownsville (US)
Photo: Twitter

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The driver of an SUV that crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter, police said on Monday.

Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a crowd of Venezuelans outside a migrant centre. Authorities were still investigating whether the crash was intentional.

Police Chief Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck 18 people, Sauceda said at a news conference on Monday morning. Six people died on the scene and 12 people were critically injured, he said. Officials have said the death toll later rose to eight.

Alvarez tried to flee, but was held down by several people on the scene, he said.

Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Also Read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk to face two tough trials this week amid Twitter mess

18,000 cows killed in Texas dairy farm explosion, deadliest barn fire in US

US government questions Tesla over Elon Musk's full self-driving tweet

Thousands in US's Texas off power amid freezing temp due to Arctic blast

As we pulled him out, car burned within seconds: Bus Staff who saved Pant

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

Joe Biden trails Donald Trump as his approval rating hits low in ABC poll

Indian woman among nine killed in mass shooting incident in Texas, US

Top cocoa grower has to end subsidies for $3.5 bn IMF loan

Goldman Sachs joins Barclays in bet against Fed rate cuts this year

Most of the victims were Venezuelan men, shelter director Victor Maldonado said. Brownsville has seen a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for unclear reasons, authorities said. On Thursday, 4,000 of about 6,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody in Texas' Rio Grande Valley were Venezuelan.

Police retrieved a blood sample and sent it to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab to test for intoxicants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : car crash Texas road accident

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The tap still left open

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

Photo: Twitter
2 min read

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

China Flag
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

China
3 min read

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Warren Buffett
2 min read

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon