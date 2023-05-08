close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

The debt ratio held by non-financial corporates rose 5.8% points. Leverage ratios for the household and government sectors were each up by around 1% point

Bloomberg
China Flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Chinese economy’s debt ratio reached a record high in the first quarter of the year, with bank loans to companies surging as the nation reopened from Covid Zero.
The macro leverage ratio — or total debt as a percentage of gross domestic product — soared to 279.7% in the first quarter, according to central bank and statistics bureau data compiled by Bloomberg. That was an increase of 7.7 percentage points from the previous quarter, the biggest jump in three years. 

The debt ratio held by non-financial corporates rose 5.8 percentage points. Leverage ratios for the household and government sectors were each up by around 1 percentage point.
The data doesn’t include bank loans to local government financing vehicles.

At an April briefing, a People’s Bank of China spokeswoman said the country’s macro-leverage ratio climbed to nearly 290% in the first quarter of 2023, partly due to seasonal factors such as faster loan extension and the front-loaded issuance of government bonds. 
The spokeswoman said at the time that the ratio should remain stable this year given the momentum of the economic recovery.

Also Read

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Indian GDP pegged to grow at 7% in FY23: NSO's advance estimates

Joe Biden trails Donald Trump as his approval rating hits low in ABC poll

Indian woman among nine killed in mass shooting incident in Texas, US

Top cocoa grower has to end subsidies for $3.5 bn IMF loan

Goldman Sachs joins Barclays in bet against Fed rate cuts this year

Japan's Daiwa Securities set to pick up a minority stake in Ambit


Credit data due later this week, meanwhile, will likely show an increase in April from a year ago, the China Securities Journal reported Monday. It cited an analyst who said a rebound in the rates of bankers’ acceptances in the last week of the month as a sign that credit demand was resilient.
Topics : China GDP China economy

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The tap still left open

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

Photo: Twitter
2 min read

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

China Flag
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

China
3 min read

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Warren Buffett
2 min read

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon