Sensex (-0.17%)
69532.49 -121.24
Nifty (-0.25%)
20885.60 -52.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
6769.05 + 25.45
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
44290.20 + 57.75
Nifty Bank (-0.39%)
46652.80 -181.75
Heatmap

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities, say UN officials

All attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop immediately, he said. They are prohibited under international humanitarian law and are simply unacceptable

Russia Ukraine conflict, Donetsk

Ramesh Rajasingham, the UN humanitarian coordinator, told the council the deaths, injuries and level of destruction of vital civilian infrastructure is staggering.

AP United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities are worsening humanitarian conditions across the war-torn country, where heavy snow and freezing temperatures have already arrived, UN officials said Wednesday.
Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the UN Security Council that Russia's continuing daily attacks on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure have resulted in civilian casualties, and Moscow recently escalated its barrages in populated areas including the capital, Kyiv.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
All attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop immediately, he said. They are prohibited under international humanitarian law and are simply unacceptable.
Jenca also raised the risks to all four of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.
The Zaporizhzhia plant, which is Europe's largest, suffered its eighth complete off-site power outage since the invasion on Saturday, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Jenca said. And IAEA staff at the Khmelnitsky plant in western Ukraine reported hearing several explosions close by on Nov. 29.
Ramesh Rajasingham, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator, told the council the deaths, injuries and level of destruction of vital civilian infrastructure is staggering.
Many people have been left without access to heat, electricity and water, particularly in the east and south, he said. Amid freezing temperatures, this damage is particularly threatening the survival of the most vulnerable among them the elderly and those with disabilities.
After more than 21 months of fighting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Rajasingham said, millions of children, women and men are now faced with the prospect of yet another winter of severe hardship amid the impact of increased attacks on hospitals, electricity transmission systems, and gas and water supplies.
U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood reminded the council that last winter Russia sought to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure and deprive people of heat and electricity at the coldest time of the year.
The United States expects Russia to try again this winter, he said, noting that it has already carried out air strikes that appear to target defensive systems put in place to protect energy infrastructure.

Also Read

UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

110 mn forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to refugee crisis: UN

India supports UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine

India circulates new paragraph among G20 nations to describe Ukraine crisis

China's exports edged higher for first time in 7 months, imports falls

US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following deadly crash

In rare move, UN Chief Guterres invokes Article 99 amid Israel-Gaza war

Starbucks loses $11 billion market value due to poor sales, boycotts

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky accused Western nations of calling the council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine without anything extraordinary happening in order to spew anti-Russian invective.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine United Nations

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon