Russia's upper house supports denunciation of armed forces treaty with NATO

The upper house of the parliament of Russia announced on social media that its senators approved a bill on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)

IANS St. Petersburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
The upper house of the parliament of Russia announced on social media that its senators approved a bill on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law on the denunciation of the CFE Treaty to the lower house of the parliament. The chamber adopted a law on the denunciation of the treaty at a session on May 16, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CFE Treaty was originally signed in 1990 by the then-NATO members and former six Warsaw Treaty states and came into force later in 1992. The treaty introduced limits on major types of conventional military equipment in Europe and provided for the destruction of surplus weapons.

In 1999, an updated version of the treaty was signed, but it was ratified by only four countries -- Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. In 2007, Russia suspended its participation in the CFE Treaty until NATO countries ratify its updated version.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NATO Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

