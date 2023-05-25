Saudi foreign ministry announces restoration of diplomatic ties with Canada

Saudi Arabia and Canada have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and appoint ambassadors, the Saudi foreign ministry announced.
The Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that the decision was made based on the two sides' wishes to restore ties on the basis of mutual respect and common interests, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Canada has appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement while announcing the decision.
The move follows discussions between Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the APEC summit in the Thai capital of Bangkok in November 2022, the Ministry added.
Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador from Canada in 2018 after a dispute over Canada's demand for Saudi Arabia to release detained activists.
--IANS
Also Read
Tunisia welcomes decision as Saudi Arabia, Iran move ahead to resume ties
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to resume consular services, air flights
Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran
Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement
US court dismisses lawsuit against Saudi prince over journalist's killing
Earthquake of 6.2-magnitude jolts Indonesia, no threat of tsunami
Panama turtles get legal right to live, free passage in healthy environment
Nepal ex-ministers among 30 people charged in fake Bhutanese refugee scam
China worries spur $56-billion luxury rout; Arnault loses $11 billion
Russian hypersonic scientist accused of 'betraying secrets to China'
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)