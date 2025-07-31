Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia strikes Kyiv with missiles, drone attack; 6 killed, 52 injured

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 52 people were injured in the attacks, and that the number was likely to rise

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones overnight. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least six people including a 6-year-old boy, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 52 other people were injured in the attacks, and that the number was likely to rise.

A large part of a nine-storey residential building collapsed after it was struck, Tkachenko added. Rescue teams were at the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Missile strike. Directly on a residential building. People are under the rubble. All services are on site, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram.

 

Images from the scene showed plumes of smoke emanating from a partially damaged building and debris strewn on the ground.

At least 27 locations across Kyiv were hit by the attack, Tkachenko said, with the heaviest damage seen in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline August 8 for peace efforts to make progress or Washington will impose punitive sanctions and tariffs.

Western leaders have accused Putin of dragging his feet in US-led peace efforts in an attempt to capture more Ukrainian land.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

