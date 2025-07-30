Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tsunami hits Russia, Japan following massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Pacific

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan following massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Pacific

Tsunami waves up to 4 metres hit parts of the Pacific after a major quake off Russia's coast; Japan also recorded smaller waves as authorities urged evacuations and issued widespread alerts

Hurricane

Representative Image: Tsunami waves reached heights of up to 4 metres and caused damage in several areas across the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, triggering a large tsunami and prompting evacuations along the coast. The quake, which struck at a depth of around 19 kilometres, was centred approximately 125 kilometres east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. 
Tsunami waves reached heights of up to 4 metres and caused damage in several areas across the Pacific Ocean, Reuters reported. Authorities in eastern Russia had earlier urged residents to stay away from the coast following the tsunami alert.
 
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the first tsunami wave, measuring about 30 centimetres, reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, reported news agency Associated Press.
 
  Epicentre near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, quake shallow

Also Read

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hits South Pacific near Samoa; no damages

Earthquake

Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Assam's Nagaon district

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 rattles Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Japan Earthquake, Megaquake

1,000 quakes jolt Japan's Tokara Islands since June 1, manga sparks panic

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Myanmar, no casualties reported

 
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was shallow, occurring at a depth of 19.3 kilometres (12 miles). The epicentre was located about 125 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a coastal city of 165,000 people on Avacha Bay.  
“Today’s earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors,” Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on Telegram, reported Reuters. Preliminary information indicated no injuries, though a kindergarten sustained damage.
 
 
Tsunami alerts issued across Russia, Japan, and the US
 
Following the powerful earthquake, tsunami alerts were issued across multiple countries in the Pacific region. In Russia, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko ordered the evacuation of the small town of Severo-Kurilsk, located south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, citing the tsunami threat. Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Services said a wave of up to 32 centimetres could reach parts of the Kamchatka coastline, reported Reuters.
 
In the US, the US Tsunami Warning Centre issued tsunami warnings for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and the state of Hawaii. A tsunami watch was placed for the US West Coast, covering California, Oregon and Washington, as well as the US territory of Guam. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response, ABC News reported. A tsunami watch was extended to the US territory of Guam and other islands in Micronesia as officials monitored the developing situation.
 
Japan issues advisory from Hokkaido to Kyushu
 
Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for broad swathes of the country’s Pacific coastline, from Hokkaido in the north to Kyushu in the south. It warned that waves of up to 1 metre could hit Hokkaido around 10:00 am (local time), with other regions such as eastern Honshu and southern Kyushu expected to be affected later in the day.
 
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the epicentre of the quake was about 250 kilometres from Hokkaido, where the tremor was only mildly felt and no damage has been reported so far, reported news agency Associated Press.
 
Region prone to major seismic activity
 
The Kamchatka Peninsula and Russia’s Far East lie on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly active seismic zone known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
 

More From This Section

Earthquake

Japan issues tsunami advisory after quake hits near Russia's Kamchatka

US India Trade

India braces for higher US tariffs, eyes broader trade deal: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

India may pay 20% to 25% tariff but not yet final, says Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

UK may recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods

China, US extend tariff pause after Stockholm trade dialogue concludes

Topics : earthquakes Earthquake Warning Russia Japan Tsunami BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon